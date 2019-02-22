The Decorah North Eagles nest has the first egg of the year with probably two more to follow. Looks like the Decorah pair aren't far behind.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
