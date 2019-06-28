I've been the bearer of a lot of bad bird news lately...so here is a swan family that will make you feel good. Like eagles, both swan parents care for their offspring including feeding them.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
