Last week the Decorah Eaglets were pestered by flies. The flies seem to have disappeared this week and the eagle family was relaxed when I looked in on them. But the little ones don't look quite the same.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.