The Raptor Resource Project Facebook Page has tons of interesting information. Here's an interesting excerpt:

DN12 at the Decorah North nest is 35 days old right now. Although DN12's thermal down and emerging covert feathers help keep it warm and dry, it seems to be enjoying a little extra love (and brooding) beneath DNF's Mombrella!

Bald eagles usually fledge between 75 and 80 days of age, so DN12 is just about halfway through life in the nest! When it isn't busy sleeping, the not-so-tiny terror spends a lot of time exploring the world with its beak, learning the arts of meal preparation and self-feeding, and wingercizing. Roughly the first 40 35-40 days of eagle nest life are spent growing body parts. The second 35-40 are spent growing juvenile feathers and gaining the skills needed for life beyond the nest.

If you would like to watch the North nest live, follow this link to our website.