The sky over my Janesville home on the Rock River is crowded with geese, ducks, eagles, hawks, great blue herons and many other birds.

For a closer look at migrating Wisconsin birds I have been watching a new bird cam established by the Raptor Resourced Project on an island in the heart of the Mississippi River’s Driftless area.

Located in the Upper Mississippi National Fish and Wildlife Refuge on Lake Onalaska, the Mississippi River Flyway Cam offers an unparalleled look at migrating birds and river wildlife, including bald eagles, American white pelicans, sandhill cranes, Caspian terns, cormorants, and many species of ducks, gulls, and other waterfowl.