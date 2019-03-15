The Decorah eagles have been through a lot lately, protecting their eggs in harsh weather and being attacked by owls for much of the night. Maybe that's why you will see mom Decorah sleep through a nest infestation of mice. And the Decorahs have lost an egg, but the Raptor Resource Project doesn't know how it happened.
featured
Glen Loyd Videos: Eagles lose egg, fight owls, endure mice
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
Tags
The Latest
- Glen Loyd Videos: Eagles lose egg, fight owls, endure mice
- Rock County to launch interactive map identifying nitrate risks
- Telling women's stories: First Congregational Church unveils two new stained-glass windows
- Web Views for Friday, March 15
- Police: Woman with ax chases man, then turns weapon on furniture
- New Ashley HomeStore to open in Janesville
- Man gets probation in theft from disabled woman
- Highway 51 closed in Edgerton as flooding woes continue
- Lake Geneva man sentenced to three years in prison for 2014 child porn case
- Stats to like (or dislike) about each Division 2 state qualifier
Most Popular
Articles
- Rights group: terror watchlist shared with animal shelters
- Manager of Whitewater's SweetSpot Bakehouse charged with stealing $32,612
- WATCH: Rock sheriff's office releases video of suspect diving out window to escape
- Cozy Inn loses a beloved family member, kitchen worker
- Beloit man gets long prison sentence in killing of young boy
- UPDATE: Man who jumped from Monterey Bridge rescued by firefighters
- Shelly Marie Lawver
- Death notices for March 10, 2019
- 20Q: Catching up with baking legend Bob Hiller
- Police warn of forged checks from funeral home
Images
Videos
Collections
- Elks headed to the Kohl Center
- Turner falls to Martin Luther
- Parkview falls to Belleville 70-66
- Turner, Edgerton face off in Div. 3 sectional semifinal at Craig
- Elkhorn defeats East Troy in Div. 2 regional final
- Morning hoarfrost covers Rock, Walworth Counties
- Craig fights off 6th-seeded Middleton
- Monroe defeats Milton in Div. 2 sectional final
- Craig hosts Big Eight Conference gymnastics meet
- State wrestling championships
-
Mar 15Parker High School
-
Mar 15Marshall Middle School
-
Mar 15Walworth County Government Center
-
Mar 15Edgerton Hospital, Classroom D
-
Mar 15Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse