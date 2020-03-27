Be sure to see last scene of this video where eagle seem desperate for its mate to return.

Be sure to see last scene of this video where the eagle seem desperate for its mate to return.

Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags