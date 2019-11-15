As we watched the two Decorah eagle nests this year, only three eaglets survived...just barely after forced from their nests prematurely by blankets of biting black flies.

Once fledged, many eagles die from impact injuries, starvation, disease, shooting, electrocution and poisoning. Lead poisoning from eating deer entrails containing tiny lead fragments from hunters’ bullets is common and often fatal.

A Midwest raptor center found that more than 25% of eagles admitted for rehab had lead in their system. The Raptor Resource Project encourages hunters to use lead-free ammo.