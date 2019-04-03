Thanks to the Raptor Resource Project, EagleCam operators and Eagle Whisperer 18, we get to enjoy the Decorah North Nest parents delicately feed their eaglets.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
