The Decorah eaglets, prematurely forced from their nests by biting black flies, are being cared for by SOAR which is planning a soft release when the birds are ready. SOAR say the release will come after the fledglings are used to eating and navigating in the flight pen.

The pen is then opened to the outside and the birds can leave. The pen is then left empty, with the window open, and is food available until the released birds are not returning. Meanwhile, the father at the Decorah nest by the fish hatchery had disappeared.