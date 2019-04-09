In my last report, I claimed that the male eagle that appeared shortly after the Decorah Dad disappeared last year is the new dad of the Decorah nest this year. A viewer corrected me.

Apparently the widow had "not one, not two, but three suitors," Amy Ries of the Raptor Resource Project told the the Des Moines Register..."Mom allowed the third male into the nest in October. In this video, the Decorah mom feeds her two eaglets.

We showed you the new dad feeding his offspring for the first time in our last report.