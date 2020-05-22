The eaglets at Decorah and Decorah North are all past the halfway point in nest life. They usually fledge at 75 to 80 days, with males often (but not always) fledging first. We see a lot of baby behaviors in the first four to five weeks of nest life: eat, bonk (until about the third week), poop, sleep, repeat.

The baby-eees are also exploring the nest and gaining skills, but things don’t really kick into high gear until they begin standing on their feet, which usually happens some time in their fifth week of life!

As we write, the tweenagers are rapidly progressing to advanced wingercizing, air-obics, eagle yoga, self-feeding, and tracking events around the nest. They will build balance and coordination by perching on sticks, fiddle with and attack prey items and nest objects, and hone their eagle table manners by stealing, mantling, and defending prey.

We miss our adorable little ddd-darlings, but we love watching them gain the skills and behaviors they need for life beyond the nest!

From RaptorResource.org.

Check out the Decorah eagles live on Explore.org.