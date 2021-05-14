The Decorah North eagles nest on private property north of Decorah, Iowa in a white oak tree in a scrap of forest bordering a valley. A stream is located across a field where cattle are pastured.
In general, the eagles begin courtship in October, productive mating in late January or early February, and egg-laying in mid to late February. Hatching usually begins in late March to early April, and the eaglets fledge in mid-to-late June.
While young usually disperse between August and October, the adults remain on territory year round. The eagles eat live and dead fish, squirrels, other birds, rabbit, muskrat, deer, possum and anything else they can catch or find. -- Raptor Resource Project.
Check out the Decorah eaglets live at explore.org.