Don't give up on the Decorah eaglets...two are flying...the third is mending. See them fly!
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
Tags
The Latest
- Glen Loyd Videos: Decorah eaglets comeback kids
- Edgerton Fire Department honors four people for their lifesaving actions
- Public record for Aug. 9, 2019
- Miller: Football is in the air, and it smells good
- Web Views for
- Janesville loses 13U Babe Ruth World Series opener
- OWI charged after road-construction incident
- Young Rock County man sent to prison for death of his friend
- Evers visits Elkhorn clinic to promote extra health care funding
- Farmland remnant on east side gives way to dental clinic
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Just trying to have fun:’ Milton Avenue, Janesville's main drag, is still cruising
- Janesville Perkins restaurant closed
- Janesville's overnight parking for the homeless begins
- Death notices for Aug. 4, 2019
- ‘Rare circumstance:’ Rookie officer handles cold case murder confession
- Death notices for Aug. 6, 2019
- Young Rock County man sent to prison for death of his friend
- Seth Connor Stricklin
- Christopher Donald Gebhardt
- Janesville man who died in Wednesday crash identified
Images
Videos
-
Aug 9downtown Brodhead
-
Aug 9Rotary Botanical Gardens
-
Aug 9Daluge Farm
-
Aug 9Edgerton Hospital, Classroom D
-
Aug 9Old World Wisconsin