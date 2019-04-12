The eaglets in this video look like they are alone, but remember their parents have keen eyesight to keep track of them. For example, an eagle can spot a rabbit as far as 2 miles away.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
Tags
Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.
The Latest
- Jets face Midwest Division-champion Ice Dogs in first round of NAHL playoffs
- Glen Loyd Videos: Decorah eagles left alone in nest
- Janesville's Van Buren Elementary School celebrates 50-year anniversary
- Public record for April 12, 2019
- Web Views for Friday, April 12
- Town of Delavan man enters mental illness plea in fatal stabbing case
- Sugar Creek church donates $50,000 to domestic violence shelter project
- Dating apps used to lure robbery victims, Rock County investigators believe
- Man faces fourth intoxicated-driving charge
- Janesville man pleads guilty to delivering cocaine in Walworth County case
Most Popular
Articles
- Complaint: Woman recorded domestic attack by Rock County sheriff's deputy
- 2 pounds of weed found in Janesville couple's safe
- Number of homeless students in Whitewater School District reaches ‘crisis level’
- Janesville police arrest five in drug sting
- Life through Lane’s eyes
- Homeless students on the rise locally, statewide
- Cole J. Fuller
- Death notices for April 7, 2019
- Death notices for April 6, 2019
- SHINE takes ownership of Janesville land for moly-99 production plant
Images
Videos
-
Apr 12Parker High School
-
Apr 12Marshall Middle School
-
Apr 12Alliant Energy Center
-
Apr 12Matheson Memorial Library
-
Apr 12Edgerton Hospital, Classroom D
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse