We share a number of common denominators with the Decorah eagles, including dining on squirrels.
"For much of America's history, squirrels were not cute little critters seemingly put on Earth to amuse us with their antics. They were food. In some places, they still are." -- John Kelly, Washington Post
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse