The Raptor Resource Project says the Decorah eagles usually lay eggs in mid-February--just 10 to 15 days after successful mating. Hatch is usually in late March to early April.
Glen Loyd Videos: Decorah eagle mating music video
- By Glen Loyd
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
