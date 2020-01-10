The Decorah eagles are spending their time mating and chasing away creatures invading their territory.
Glen Loyd Videos: Decorah eagle home invaders
- Glen Loyd
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
