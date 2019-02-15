Female Decorah eagles begin laying eggs in mid-February but can be a little later if an eagle takes a new mate. Each egg is laid about 3-5 days apart.
Decorah eggs begin hatching roughly 35 to 39 days after they are laid. This usually begins in late March.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
