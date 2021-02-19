This video is about eagle food sharing, and with little ones hatching in the coming weeks we are going to enjoy seeing a lot of it.
Go to RaptorResource.org for the latest facts and videos on the Decorahs.
This video is about eagle food sharing, and with little ones hatching in the coming weeks we are going to enjoy seeing a lot of it.
Go to RaptorResource.org for the latest facts and videos on the Decorahs.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.