Decorah eagle babies are making an appearance. See where the first one pecked out of the egg. And watch this tiny white creature lift up its wing and head, stirring up parental instinct in mom and dad.

Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.