By the powers invested in me to make a point, I am hereby annex the Flyway on the Wisconsin Shores of the Mississippi River to Rock County Wisconsin. I want local viewers to know that all your wildlife is represented in the Flyway and many birds there pass through Rock County.
The only difference is that the Flyway is an exquisite nature area streamed live 24/7 with high definition cameras with live operators that not only zero in on Wisconsin wildlife but also beautiful landscapes. Ask me where I'm from, I say Rock County Wisconsin where we just annexed the Mississippi Flyway.