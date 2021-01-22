"Brushwolf, prairie wolf, kyute, little wolf, mush-quo-de-ma-in-gon (Chippewa). These are all names for one of the most adaptable animals on this planet--the coyote. A member of the animal family that also includes foxes, and wolves, the coyote can be found throughout Wisconsin.
The coyote is about the size of a medium-sized dog. You can also think of it like this--picture the size difference between a fox and a wolf. Then imagine an animal that fits right in-between them in size. That's the size of a coyote. An adult male is 44 to 52 inches long, including its 14-inch tail. It weighs between 25 to 42 pounds. Look for its long, thin legs, a tapered muzzle, yellow-colored eyes like foxes, and rather large, pointed ears. It also has a bushy, black-tipped drooping tail.
Coyotes range in color from a dull yellow to gray. The fur on the upper part of the body, like the back and neck, is usually buff-gray. Black-tipped hairs give these parts a darker appearance than the cream-colored fur on the coyote's underparts. The face and backs of the ears are redder than the rest of the body. Notice the white on the inside of the ears, the edges of the mouth and the throat. Their fur is thick and beautiful..."
-- From Coyotes in Wisconsin