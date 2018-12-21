Glen's Christmas video is full of wonderful birds, and the music is Carol of the Bells. Wikipedia says Carol of the Bells is based on Ukrainian folk chants...a swallow files into a home proclaiming the family will have bountiful new year.
Glen Loyd Videos: Christmas greeting from the birds
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
