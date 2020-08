With Covid restrictions, the Henry Villas Zoo in Madison has reopened as well as the Milwaukee County Zoo.

But if want to play it safe at home, try African live cams.

You will likely see a lot of elephants. Villas doesn't have elephants anymore.

Giraffes and elephants are featured in this video. Giraffes don't need to drink a lot of water

here at the waterhole, I'm told, because they get it from the plants they eat.

But elephants can drink enough water to fill a bathtub.