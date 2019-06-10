Veterinarians called as black flies appear to have forced this year's Decorah eaglets off the nests prematurely. Parent eagles were ready to help but needed assistance. For more information, visit Raptor Research Project.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
