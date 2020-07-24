Not only will you find birds in this video of the Grand Canyon but a surprising number of waterfalls reaching the blast-furnace basin. Water is highlighted in the exquisite "Grand Canyon in Depth."
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
