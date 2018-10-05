The best beach in the United States? Well, there are many nice beaches in Wisconsin. But I would say Cannon Beach in Oregon on the West Coast where I grew up.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
