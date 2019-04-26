My weekly Janesville Gazette videos have been viewed 1,000,000 times for 1,143,000 minutes. Anchored on You Tube, they are watched around the world.

I started making these 660 videos in 2009 when I retired from Wisconsin Consumer Protection at age 70. That year, I had only 7,900 views. Every year I added thousands of viewers. For example, in 2017, I had 272,200 views. I was hoping to have a million total views by my 80th birthday this year in October. And I reached my goal this week.

What is my most popular video? One that includes the Rock River, of course: "World's largest owl," with 268,000 views.

Thanks to everyone who watches these videos, the Janesville Gazette for carrying them and Dave von Falkenstein for digital presentation. Finally, thanks to Janesville Gazette Reporter Frank Schultz who encouraged me to start making weekly videos.