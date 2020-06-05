Here's how the Raptor Resource Project identifies the black flies that bite the Decorah eagles and sometimes force them off the nest prematurely causing injury: "Black flies are generally black or grey, relatively small and found on or near eagles. Head twitching and shaking is often a give away in late May and early June as the flies seek blood meals from bare or lightly feathered skin."
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
