Ryan Hilinski

Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski (3) looks to pass during the first half of his team's season-opening win over Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland last Saturday.

 Associated Press

Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski looked like a different player in the season opener.

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito and Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson actually did become the new faces of their programs. Connor Bazelak could join the club Friday in Indiana’s opener.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you