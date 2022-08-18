Big Ten TV Football

The Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa., in 2019. The Big Ten announced Thursday that it has reached seven-year agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC to share the rights to the conference's football and basketball games.

 Associated Press

The Big Ten's new $7 billion media rights deal will string the conference's top football games across three major networks each week, creating an NFL-style television schedule on Saturdays.

The Big Ten announced Thursday it has reached seven-year agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC to share the rights to the conference's football and basketball games.

