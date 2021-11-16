PISCATAWAY, N.J.
With two weeks left in the regular season, the Big Ten has positioned itself to get a third consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff—maybe even two, if an avalanche of things falls the right way.
Fifth-ranked Ohio State, No. 7 Michigan State and No. 8 Michigan all have 9-1 records and are in position to get the league a third consecutive spot in the playoff. It would be the league’s sixth berth in the eight years of the national championship tournament.
There’s also a chance the Big Ten could get shut out, as it was in 2017 and 2018.
Consider No. 19 Wisconsin (7-3), No. 18 Iowa (8-2), or Minnesota (6-4) winning the Big Ten West and then winning the conference championship game. No team with more than one loss has made the final four of college football.
Getting two berths in the playoffs is a long shot barely worth worrying about.
It would start with Michigan and Michigan State beating Ohio State in the final two weeks. No. 1 Georgia (10-0) would have to beat No. 2 Alabama (9-1) in the SEC title game and No. 3 Cincinnati (10-0), No. 4 Oregon (9-1) and No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1) each would have to lose another game.
The real focus for Big Ten fans should be on four-time defending conference champion Ohio State, which finishes the season with games at home against Michigan State and away at Michigan. The Buckeyes have won 25 consecutive league games and have appeared in the conference title game five of the past seven years.
“We’ve got very good teams from top to bottom,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “You have to bring it week in and week out. I think that’s the challenge right now. You’re seeing some really good teams in the league. It’s obviously a lot stronger this year than maybe in the last couple.”
Ohio State leads the FBS in total offense, averaging 550.4 yards per game. Freshman TreVeyon Henderson headlines the running game, and quarterback C.J. Stroud is finding receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith with a passing attack averaging 353.6 yards, tops in the Big Ten and sixth nationally.
If Ohio State wins out, its most likely opponent in the conference title game would be Wisconsin, which has overcome a dismal 1-3 start to win six straight. The Badgers play host to Nebraska this weekend and then finish at Minnesota.
“We understand that’s the standard. Winning the West, that’s the standard,” Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks said. “The West comes through us. That’s something we’ve been doing for a while, what this program’s been doing for a while.”
The Badgers, who have one of the nation’s best defenses, have been in the title game two of the past four seasons, with Northwestern representing the West Division the other two times.
“The West is just so much more equal,” former coach and Big Ten Network analyst Gerry DiNardo said. “There is no clear-cut winner. In recent years, Wisconsin has done the best job with the talent they have.”