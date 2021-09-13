Because of incorrect information from organizers, a time for the American Hearth Association's Bert Blain Heart Walk was incorrect on Page 3A Monday.

Registration for the Bert Blain Heart Walk begins at 7:30 a.m. in Janesville's ARISE Town Square on Sunday with a welcome at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins immediately after the welcome.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you