In a game that was won several times by each side, it was Beloit Turner who came out on top in the end.
The Trojans outlasted visiting Brodhead in every sense of the word, surviving double overtime before finally emerging with a 76-71 victory.
The game followed a specific pattern after Turner amassed a 12-point halftime lead: The Trojans would jump to a seemingly comfortable lead. The Cardinals would knock down shots to slice the lead. The Trojans would extend again.
The scenario rinsed and repeated until Owen Leifker nailed a trey to tie the game with 5:10 remaining. The Trojans appeared to have the game in hand when Donavhan Cain split a pair of free throws to give the Trojans a 64-60 lead with just 18 seconds left.
Connor Green sunk a pair of free throws with 5.5 seconds remaining to cut the lead in half, and the Trojans then turned the ball over. Brady Malkow was fouled on a shot attempt, and hit two clutch free throws to tie the game with 3.2 seconds left.
The Trojans then traversed the entire floor before missing a layup to send the game into overtime.
In the first extra session, points were at a premium. Turner burned more than two minutes off the clock to set up one final play with 12 seconds remaining, then promptly turned the ball over.
As Cade Walker went up for the apparent game-winning bucket, Cain came out of nowhere to tomahawk the ball against the backboard, sending the game into double OT.
“I was at about halfcourt when he got the ball,” Cain said. “Then I saw him pump fake. Once he did that, I knew I could get there. I was just focused on getting the ball and not fouling, because I knew he didn’t see me coming.”
In double OT, Konner Giddley split a pair of free throws to put Turner up 73-70 and following a Cardinals miss, the Trojans closed the game out at the line.
“There were some things we’d like to have back, just like I’m sure there were things Brodhead would like to have back,” Turner coach Ken Watkins said. “But I’d much rather play a game like that than one that’s 30 points in either direction. I’m proud of the way the kids battled and overcame some things and did enough good things to win the game.”
Brodhead coach Tommy Meier was similarly pleased with his team’s effort.
“We got punched in the mouth a bunch of times and kept coming back,” Meier said. “We had some chances to win, they had some chances to win, too. We did everything right but come out on the right side of it. We just didn’t hit enough shots.”
Cain led the Trojans with 26 points along with the game-saving block.
“He continues to really score for us recently,” Watkins said. “He’s getting better and better every game. And that block, if he doesn’t make that play, we lose the game, period.”
Cain had help offensively, as Danny Burrows finished with 15 points, David Heldt added 12 and AJ Jacobs had 11.
Brodhead was led by Leifker’s 24. Cade Walkeer added 10, Green finished with 19 and Malkow had 11.
TURNER 76, BRODHEAD 71 (2 OT)
Brodhead 21 41 4 5 —71
Turner 33 29 4 10—76
BRODHEAD: Walker 3 1-2 10, Green 6 5-16 19, Engen 0 0-2 0, Leifker 6 9-10 24, Anderson 0 2-2 2, Boegli 2 2-2 6, Malkow 4 3-4 11. Totals: 21 22-28 71.
TURNER: Burrows 3 6-10 15, Heldt 6 0-0 12, Jacobs 4 2-2 11, Giddley 0 3-4 3, Cain 11 2-4 26, Hoppe 2 1-6 5, Dillard 1 2-2 4. Totals: 27 16-28 76.
3-pointers: Brodhead 8 (Walker 3, Green 2, Leifker 3). Turner 6 (Cain 2, Jacobs, Burrows 3).
• GIRLS HOOPS: PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 40, SOUTH BELOIT 31: The SoBo girls opened up the season with a tough loss Monday night, falling to Parkview Christian.
Kaya Lervik and Kristina Counts led the SoBos with 11 points each.