WALWORTH, Wis.—Olivia Tinder scored 15 of her game-high 25 points in the second half as the Beloit Turner girls picked up a 52-46 road win Monday night.
The teams were tied at halftime, but Turner improved to 13-8 overall and 9-8 in Rock Valley Conference action.
Senior Reagan Courier went 12 of 13 from the free-throw line to lead the Chiefs (7-14, 6-11) with 17 points.
Tinder added eight rebounds and four assists to go with her 25 points, while Sabrina Fitzgerald and Jennifer Njoo each scored eight points.
The Trojans will close their regular season against Brodhead on Thursday, while Big Foot travels to Evansville.
TURNER 52, BIG FOOT 46
Turner (52)—Puleo 0-2-2, Fitzgerald 3-1-8, Young 0-2-2, Windsor 1-0-2, Klossner 1-2-5, Njoo 2-2-8, Tinder 10-3-25. Totals: 17-12-52.
Big Foot (46)—Peterson 2-2-6, Courier 2-12-17, Vandebogert 3-0-6, V. Larson 4-1-9, L. Larson 2-1-5, Tracy 1-1-3. Totals: 14-17-46.
Beloit Turner 18 34—52
Big Foot 18 28—46
3-point goals—T 6 (Njoo 2, Tinder 2, Fitzgerald, Klossner), BF 1 (Courier). Free throws missed—T 9, BF 6. Total fouls—T 18, BF 21. Fouled out—Courier, L. Larson.
Brodhead 59, McFarland 56—Abbie Dix led three Cardinals players in double figures with 19 points as they held off visiting McFarland to improve to 14-7 overall and 10-7 and in fourth place in the RVC.
Carissa Purdue added 18 points, including 16 in a second half where Brodhead outscored McFarland 41-36. Kiarra Moe had 16.
Katie Hildebrandt led all scorers with 26 for the Spartans (9-12, 9-8).
BRODHEAD 59, McFARLAND 56
McFarland (56)—Witt 0-2-2, Gray 1-0-3, Kovek 1-0-3, Lonigro 6-2-16, Fieri 1-0-2, Gilbertson 0-2-2, Brandt 1-0-2, Hildebrandt 6-11-26. Totals: 16-17-56.
Brodhead (59)—Purdue 5-8-18, Oliver 1-0-3, Kammerer 1-0-2, Moe 4-6-16, Condon 0-1-1, Dix 7-5-19. Totals: 18-20-57.
McFarland 20 36—56
Brodhead 18 41—59
3-point goals—M 7 (Hildebrandt 3, Lonigro 2, Gray, Kovek), B 3 (Moe 2, Oliver). Free throws missed—M 2, B 6. Total fouls—M 20, B 15. Fouled out—Witt, Dix.