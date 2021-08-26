BELOIT

The Beloit Snappers couldn’t do much with their opportunities Thursday night against Cedar Rapids.

The Kernels, meanwhile, took full advantage of theirs.

The Snappers fell 8-0 to visiting Cedar Rapids despite being out-hit by just an 11-9 margin.

The Kernels played longball early to establish an advnntage, getting a two-run home run in the second from Wander Javier and a three-run blast from Michael Helman in the fourth to make it 5-0.

Cedar Rapids added a pair of runs in the seventh inning on an Edouard Julien single and a Yunior Severino walk that forced in a run.

The Kernels added a final run in the eighth inning to finish the scoring.

The Snappers went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and had just two extra-base hits.

M.D. Johnson allowed five runs in five innings despite striking out five to earn the loss and move to 5-5 on the season.

Sawyer Gipson-Long (2-1) earned the win by throwing six scoreless innings.

