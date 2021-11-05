BRODHEAD
Home, sweet home game.
The undefeated Brodhead/Juda Cardinals (11-0) get to remain in the friendly confines of Larsen Field tonight when they play host to 9-2 Belleville in a quarterfinal of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs.
The Cardinals were expected to play at top-seeded Marshall, but Belleville intervened, defeating the Cardinals 28-13 after scoring 21 second-quarter points to take command.
Belleville is likely to be the best team Brodhead/Juda has faced this season by a significant margin. Belleville’s only two losses came to Darlington and Cuba City, two teams that will square off Friday night in a Division 6 quarterfinal.
Each team cruised through its first two rounds.
Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys said playing at home in the playoffs is always a treat.
“Especially in this season, when we’ve had some big road trips, it’s great to be able to stay home,” Matthys said. “We were fully prepared to hit the road and head to Marshall, but I’m expecting a really nice crowd—especially given the fact that Belleville is right down the road.”
Belleville quarterback Trevor Syse will surely give the Cardinals’ secondary a test. Syse has completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,833 yards. Most impressively, he has thrown 24 touchdown tosses with only two interceptions.
Syse also is a threat on the ground, having rushed for 465 yards and 15 touchdowns. Tailback Dylan Posthuma has 845 yards rushing and seven scores on just 97 carries.
“Everything starts with the quarterback,” Matthys said. “But he’s got some other tremendous athletes out there helping him. They’ve got a good back and a good wide receiver. Syse is tough to prepare for because he can run it as well as he can throw it.
“They like to throw the ball deep, which is something we have to be aware of. And it’s the first spread (offense) team we’ve had to face in a month so that presents a challenge, too.”
Matthys said the game presents a fascinating matchup, with Belleville’s high-octane passing game facing a stiff Cardinals defense.
“This is one of the better secondaries we’ve had in quite a while,” Matthys said. “Athletically, I think we can match up well with them because we’ve got a good group of athletes back there. We’ll find out Friday night if our secondary is good enough. It’s our best against theirs, and I’m sure they are thinking the same thing.”
The Belleville defense has also been formidable, surrendering fewer than 17 points in each of its nine victories. Both Darlington and Cuba City scored 32 points in the Wildcats’ two losses. Matthys said he couldn’t apply much from either game into Friday’s game plan.
“Those two teams were really different styles than us,” Matthys said. “Cuba City likes to throw a lot, and Darlington, that was a really rainy night so it was just a different kind of game. But Belleville has improved as the season has gone on. That was a really big win for them last week against Marshall.”
The Cardinals have been challenged just once in 11 games, and have outscored the opposition 84-16 in a pair of playoff victories.
Matthys and the Cardinals know one or more battles definitely await them over the next one to three weeks. The first one will very likely take place Friday night.