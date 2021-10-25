BRODHEAD
Nice and easy.
That was one way to describe Brodhead’s sweep over New Glarus in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals Saturday night.
Another apt term would be quick. As in 57 minutes quick.
The Cardinals advanced with a 25-13, 25-5, 25-18 win and will face second-seeded Cuba City Thursday night in Brodhead in the sectional semifinals.
After trading points in the early portion of the first set, Brodhead junior Alexis Kammerer led the Cards on a 10-point binge, simultaneously firing her squad up while demoralizing a New Glarus team that seemed to see the writing on the wall.
It was going to be, well, a short night.
Kammerer and Abbie Dix, that duo that has led the team day in, day out for three years, did it again Saturday night in front of a nearly packed house. Kammerer with her pinpoint accuracy on 30 assists and serving savagery featuring 10 aces.
Dix with her 13 kills, three blocks and intimidating presence at the net.
But you can’t walk your way to a regional title with just two players. Kirsten Fish was terrific with seven kills and a block. McKenna Young had eight kills, while Kaidynce Bevars and Kiarra Moe each finished with five digs.
Although the third set featured sloppy play at times, mostly this was Brodhead looking like Brodhead, which typically spells trouble for opponents.
Cardinals coach Erin Kammerer received the performance she was looking for Saturday night.
“I was happy,” Kammerer said. “We talked all week about coming in focused, with high energy. We stressed, especially with our seniors, that any match you play could be your last now. We came out and jumped ahead right away, which I was extremely pleased about.”
Fish said the team’s energy was the key to the win.
“This was definitely one of the best matches we played all year,” Fish said. “We really played together, and that’s something we really focused on. Our energy stayed steady through all the match.”
The emergence of Fish and Young has given Dix some help at the net as the season has worn on.
Kammerer said Fish’s improvement has been clear.
“She’s definitely becoming one of our go-to players,” Kammerer said. “When she can transition the way she did tonight, you see how effective she can be. We’ve been working a lot on her line shot, and that’s something she did well tonight as well.”
The Cardinals have already faced Cuba City this season, and defeated them in a best-of-three set match in a mid-season tournament match.
Moe said the team simply needs to maintain its mindset.
“I think we really need to get after it in practice and keep pushing,” Moe said. “We have a lot of fun and it shows out there.”