I look back to the baby boomers and the opportunities they were given.
The workforce once valued an employee than showed loyalty. You were once able to retire with pension when you stayed in one job. The baby boomers had perks like bonuses and benefits with lower deductibles, more coverage and at less cost.
Millennials went to college only to find they could not get a job in their field of expertise. We were met with an older generation that wouldn't or couldn't retire, and I'm not blaming the older generation, they had to deal with inflated medication pricing that kept them working.
However, before saying my generation is lazy or worthless, consider that our costs are doubled and our wages do not reflect or match. Not to mention the lack of affordable housing.
I get it, though, we couldn't possibly match wages with the cost of living because if minimum wage raised we would have to raise wages across the board.
You see, I am a student teacher. We don't make much, and once I have my associate degree, I still wouldn't make $15 an hour. It's no secret that teachers are some of the lowest paid, and that's OK. We go into the profession knowing that the difference we will make will be our biggest reward.
Think with me about this: If the minimum wage raises, how will teachers be compensated and reevaluated? It will have to be a real conversation, it really is a double-edged sword.
AMANDA KING
Beloit