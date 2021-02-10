Concerns regarding the Lincoln Academy shared by three “community members” in a recent BDN article were misleading.
Public charter schools are funded by the state on a “per pupil” basis. The Lincoln Academy will have no direct effect on our local property taxes, so an annual public budget hearing would not be necessary or even appropriate.
Because they are allowed greater autonomy in exchange for greater accountability, public charter school boards are appointed, not elected. As an appointed board, individual qualifications will determine who serves—not popularity or influence from political parties or special interest groups.
The Lincoln Academy has already proven to be transparent and welcoming, hosting dozens of information sessions and being considerate of the needs of students in their planning. While they say that they will not allow public comments at board meetings, I expect the Lincoln Academy board and administrators to welcome citizen input via email, as Beloit’s board does.
We have many wonderful teachers and some excellent programs in our district. But in spite of our strengths, state testing and ACT results prove that we fail to properly educate every child—especially our Black and Hispanic children. The status quo is unacceptable. Let's face it, if we had done a better job, the Lincoln Academy would not exist.
I implore our board members to focus on what we can do to better educate children rather than on what we can do to prevent others from trying.
PAMELA CHARLES
Beloit