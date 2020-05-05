By Dan Adams and Brian Fraley

Confronting the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic destruction may be the paramount fight of our entire lives. We won’t reiterate the sheer magnitude of the crisis, but only point out that it places Wisconsin in the most dire situation since the Great Depression. Adding to the medical and economic misery is a political system that we’ve discovered is ill-equipped to fight the virus and recession with a single, united front.

That has to change. Today.

The combined exercise of personal responsibility and government restrictions have helped flatten the curve of this outbreak. Although last month’s public gathering at polling locations and the current trickle of mass protests could complicate matters, we’ve stuck together and prevented the breakdown of our emergency health care system.

It is not time to lift all restrictions. And a level of personal vigilance will be needed for years. However, our elected leaders must immediately agree upon and publicize a series of benchmarks that would trigger the easing of restrictions. Show us plans, today. Let us know details. Trust us.

Governor Evers announced an abrupt extension to his existing Safer-At-Home order. The legality of an extension past the statutory 60-day period is tenuous. However, now is not the time for protracted and equally divisive litigation. Now is the time for leaders to lead.

In Wisconsin, leadership will require Governor Evers and the GOP legislative leaders, Speaker Robin Vos and Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, to negotiate how our economy will re-open in a legal, transparent, and medically-safe fashion.

We believe they have it in them to work together.

We know that for the most part bipartisanship is dead both in Madison and Washington D.C., but we aren’t calling for a kumbaya moment. We, however, do expect our leaders to confront the crisis that is right here, right now. They must work together to protect our state from further medical and economic disaster.

Two things can be true at the same time and today here is what we should all agree upon: First, the COVID-19 virus must be stopped to the furthest degree possible to save lives and enable our supplies of PPE, ventilators, ICU beds, and medical personnel to be available to anyone who needs them. Second, Wisconsin’s economy must be allowed to resuscitate as quickly and dynamically as possible.

Everyone needs to think long-term. Especially our politicians. This is not like a hurricane where recovery begins a few days after the storm passes. Until there is a vaccine, it is likely waves of infection will crash over us. Hot spots will flare up with devastating impact. But we can’t wait until the virus is gone. Leadership is required, today.

While not as draconian as the lockdowns imposed in Wuhan where this virus originated, our current sheltering at home regimen is not practicable for 18 months, which is the most-cited timeline for the development and distribution of a vaccine. The question then becomes how do we reach these two goals of preserving public and economic health without our state reliving the Act 10/recall acrimony?

The answer is for our leaders to engage in good faith, accountable negotiations regarding the mechanisms for winding down the Safer-At-Home order.

To ensure the negotiations are made in good faith, both sides must begin by recognizing that sometimes power must be delegated and shared – not held and flexed for short-term political points.

Bipartisanship is not Constitutionally or statutorily required, but if our leaders want the populace to comply with never-before imposed public health orders, they need to maintain widespread, bipartisan approval. We are getting perilously close to this devolving into a Red Hat vs. Blue Fist conflict, and the public health repercussions of that could be devastating.

But partisan rancor is not inevitable. Through clear, direct, and open communication, our leaders can rally all Wisconsinites to meet the challenges before us. People are willing to make sacrifices and change our habits and invest in the effort to limit the impact of the pandemic. This isn't an Us vs. Them battle. There is no 'Them.'

It's Us vs. The Virus.

As evidenced by the last several weeks, society can work together for our common welfare. But we need to know how, why and when the government will impose measures to defeat the virus.

To achieve accountability, we propose something as novel as this virus itself: The negotiations between the Governor and Legislature should be public, live-streamed and televised. Backroom negotiations will only feed the public’s already brewing cynicism. There should be no room for the parties to snipe through competing letters and press releases or third party surrogates. The public deserves to see the give and take of each side, it will help build acceptance for the eventual consensus.

How do you create a resolution in a space with little trust?

Make the space. And let us watch. Trust us, and you’ll earn our trust. Then Wisconsin’s people and economy will both get healthier.

There will be plenty of time for electoral politics. Right now Wisconsin requires political acumen. The public has little appetite for a partisan skirmish, and the public health will be jeopardized if such a skirmish escalates.

Respectfully, Get to work. Together.

Dan Adams, a Democrat, is an attorney in private practice in Milwaukee County. Brian Fraley is a Republican who owns a consulting firm in Waukesha County.