TOWN OF BELOIT — No injuries were reported Wednesday after residents in the 2000 block of Dewey Avenue were asked to shelter in place as authorities dispatched of a suspicious device, according to Town of Beloit police.
Officers responded at around 4:15 p.m. for a welfare check. During the investigation, officers located a “suspicious device.” The Winnebago County Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team was contacted and responded to the home, a Town of Beloit news release said.
Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place as the EOD team worked to secure the suspicious device. After a short time, the device was tendered safe, the release said.
It’s unclear if any arrests have been made following the incident as Town of Beloit command staff could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.