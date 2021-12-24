BELOIT
Although far from alone in feeling the Chrismas spirit, two Beloit men in particular have displayed their immense holiday joy by stringing tens of thousands of lights around their trees and homes.
Brian Ross’ brightly lit home can be found at 616 E. Baldwin Woods Road in the town of Beloit. Stephen Pretsch also decked his halls at 1724 Liberty Ave. in Beloit. Both men said they enjoy the comments they get from passersby for their holiday decorating efforts.
“It’s an addiction,” Pretsch said about his desire to go all out in stringing up lights and placing inflatable decorations in his yard.
“Even when I’m setting up, people pull up and say, ‘Looking good this year,’” Ross said. “I greatly enjoy seeing people sitting in front of my house looking at the lights. I really like bringing a smile to the faces of people.”
Ross has covered his house and adjacent areas with 30,000 dancing lights set to Christmas music. He also has inflatable decorations, as well as wooden cutouts of Santa Claus, the Grinch and other seasonal characters.
Ross also has a 7-by-56-foot wooden cutout of the “Polar Express” train, which was made by Pretsch.
“That’s what I’m known for,” Pretsch said of his woodworking skills.
In Pretsch’s yard are wooden cutouts of Johnny Bravo from the Cartoon Network, Bender the Robot from the Futurama cartoon, and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo.
Ross said he starts getting into the Christmas spirit around October. But first he has to take down his Halloween decorations.
He first begins programing songs so his lights will flash in time with the music. By early November, he is busy stringing lights and setting up the displays.
He said he gets a little help from his children.
“My kids are into it, but they’re still kids, so they get distracted,” Ross said with a laugh.
This year Ross said he went a step further with his decoration. On Dec. 17, he hosted an open house that included an opportunity for kids to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus and the Grinch. And he served hot chocolate to everyone who came to enjoy his outdoor light show.
Ross credits his “inner child” as his inspiration. He recalls riding in his father’s car looking at the Christmas lights on homes.
“See, Santa is on that rooftop. Oh, now he’s on that rooftop,” he recalls his father saying.
Pretsch also enjoys people who stop by to admire his holiday lights and decorations. His lights are on from 5 to 9 each night. He also shows children’s movies outside for people to enjoy—mostly cartoon films, such as “Frosty the Snowman,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Pretsch said he has 3,000 lights adorning his house and trees.
“I put up lights every year, but this is the first year I’ve gone this far,” he said. “Next year I’m planning to do more.”