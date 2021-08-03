BELOIT
Beloit residents are divided over the use of electronic scooters in downtown, with the city of Beloit responding to complaints regarding potential safety and ordinance compliance issues.
In June, the Beloit City Council approved an ordinance that governs the use of e-scooters in the city limits. Scooter company Bird offered scooters for people older than 18 to rent and ride through the use of a smartphone application. Riders pay to use the scooters on per-minute basis.
The scooters can only be operated within city limits. If they’re ridden outside the city, they slow down to 1 mph.
With their rollout last week, residents took to social media to voice concerns that some riders were using the scooters on sidewalks, parking them improperly or disobeying traffic laws.
In response to the criticism, the city of Beloit contacted Bird, and the company reduced the maximum speed of the scooters in the downtown area and added more signs that state the scooters should not be used on sidewalks.
“Scooters are treated in the same manner as bicycles under (Wisconsin) state law,” Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock said. “The ordinance provides regulation of these scooters so that the city could impose restrictions like keeping them off of the sidewalks and regulated to roads that have a speed limit of 25 mph or lower. The scooters are allowed on multiuse paths.”
Lock said the Beloit Police Department has also received complaints regarding the scooters.
“We will continue to monitor the program and determine if there will need to be changes in the future,” Lock said.
Rod Gottfredsen, owner of Austin’s Barbershop, 316 State St., said he was concerned after seeing riders he believed to be under 18 using scooters and leaving tire skid marks on sidewalks around downtown.
“I would like to know why these were approved without consulting us business owners,” Gottfredsen said.
Representatives for Visit Beloit and the Downtown Beloit Association could not be reached for comment as of press time Monday.
Linda Appleby said she “nearly hit” three scooter riders while driving Saturday who she said were riding “up the center of the road on the hill on Bushnell from Pleasant Street.”
“My pedestrian detection buzzed loudly, and my car auto braked hard and (they) laughed. It was that close,” she added.
Residents from other cities have also weighed in on scooter rollouts, with Racine resident Kay Shalbrack saying, “ People that ride them dodge in and out of traffic, and when not in use, leave them everywhere. Bad idea.”
Texas resident Matt Turner said, “These things hit Austin probably a decade ago and they’re terrible. They end up everywhere and most people don’t leave them nicely so they are tripping hazards.”
Some out-of-town commenters said the scooters were a benefit to downtown areas everywhere.
Minnesota resident Al Pann said the scooters were “very popular across several demographics” in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.
“I know people who use them to commute when the weather’s decent,” Pann said.
And some local residents are supporting the effort.
“I am probably too old to be excited about this—but boy, I am excited about this,” Karen Bailey said.
Jim Maloney added, “Strategically placed by municipal lots downtown for your use to get to ABC Supply Stadium, someone saw the need and provided the tool.”
If a resident has questions or concerns about the e-scooters, the company can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co.