BELOIT
The Beloit Public Library is helping bring history to life and honoring the many lives lost to HIV/AIDS with a special exhibit highlighting the important issue for younger generations.
Library visitors can view multiple sections of the National AIDS Memorial Quilt through Tuesday, Dec. 7. The quilt commemorates the more than 700,000 American lives lost to AIDS since the first cases were reported in the United States 40 years ago. In 2020, about 680,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses worldwide, compared to 1.9 million people in 2004, per the Joint Program on HIV/AIDS.
Adorning the Riverside Room of the library are six sections of the quilt, which is recognized as the largest piece of community folk art in the world.
Beloit Library Services Director Jeni Schomber helped bring the vision of hosting the quilt sections in Beloit after reading “Pandemics: The Fight Against AIDS in America” by Ann Bausum.
The book is geared toward young adults to help provide a glimpse of what life was like during the AIDS epidemic in the U.S. Bausum was in Beloit on Monday for a special program honoring World AIDS Day, which was Wednesday.
She was a classmate of Beloit College alum Michael Riesenberg, who died as a result of the disease and whose life is commemorated on a section of the quilt. Each section of the quilt hanging in Beloit has specific ties to Wisconsin and the state’s losses during the height of the epidemic from the 1980s through the mid-1990s.
“We wanted to help bring this to life and show younger generations how the past informs the present,” Schomber said. “This is more than just highlighting the number of deaths, but showing a small part of the AIDS epidemic and the impact it had on countless lives and families.”
The library was one of 42 locations across the country hosting sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt and one of only two public libraries to offer the display.
“We were really fortunate to be able to put on this exhibit,” Schomber said.
Sharing the experiences of those who lived through the AIDS crisis helps show similarities between the past and the current COVID-19 pandemic, Schomber said.
Teaching young people about AIDS/HIV might be more important than ever before. In 2019, the number of new HIV diagnoses was highest among people age 25 to 29. From 2015 through 2019, HIV diagnoses increased among people age 13 to 24, 35 to 44 and 45 to 54 years. Diagnoses remained stable among people age 25 to 35 and people older than 55, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The quilt was started in November 1985 by LGBTQ rights activists who banded together to honor the lives of those lost to HIV/AIDS. The quilt first went on display in October 1987. Today, the quilt is a 54-ton tapestry that includes nearly 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 105,000 people.
Those wishing to view the quilt at the library may do so during regular business hours. The library also will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday and an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.