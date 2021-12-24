Travel over the Christmas and New Years holidays this season is expected to increase about a third from pandemic-stricken 2020, according to AAA.
More than 109 million people—an almost 34% increase from 2020—will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation away from their home between Thursday and Jan. 2.
That dramatic bounce back, with 27.7 million more people traveling than a year ago, will bring this year’s numbers to 92% of 2019 levels. Airlines expect to see a 184% increase in passengers over last year.
“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still be mindful of the pandemic and the new omicron variant,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different, and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel.”
Masks are still required for everyone on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation and within transportation hubs such as airports and stations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends everyone wear a mask indoors in public places in any area of substantial or high transmission.
Rock County Public Health Communications Specialist Jessica Turner urged those traveling for the holidays to follow state and local public health guidelines to protect against COVID-19.
Here are some tips for staying safe while traveling:
Stay home if you are sick or think you might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Consider postponing travel until you are fully vaccinated, especially if you are considering international travel.
Check requirements for your travel and destination before you go. You might be required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test result, or quarantine before you travel or when you arrive.
Be flexible and patient. Travel plans and requirements might change.