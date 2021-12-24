With 77% of Wisconsin hospital ICUs at peak capacity, state and local health officials continue to encourage vaccinations and caution over the holidays.
As of Wednesday, there were 2,431 active cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, and the cases continue to climb. There were 118 new COVID-19 cases in Rock County on Tuesday, which was reported Wednesday. There were 48 people hospitalized in the county as of Tuesday.
The case rate is 676 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
“Get vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors with people outside of your household, maintain six feet of space between yourself and others in public places, wash your hands, stay home if you are sick, get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms, and avoid crowded indoor spaces,” a press release issued Tuesday by the Rock County Public Health Office stated.
As of Thursday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days was 3,511. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state was 29, and the seven-day average state positivity rate was 12.7%.
The seven-day average of those hospitalized in the state was 1,651, occupying 93% of the state’s hospital beds and 96.5% of the state’s ICU beds.
As of Thursday, 57.9% of Wisconsin residents had completed the vaccine series. More than 61% of people eligible for a vaccine in Rock County have completed the vaccine series.