People may want to refrain from smooching at their New Year’s Eve celebrations in light of increasing COVID-19 infections.
The virus has now claimed the lives of more than 10,000 Wisconsin residents and put a record number of children in hospitals. On Thursday, 385 new cases were reported in Rock County, which followed 384 new cases Wednesday.
During the week of Dec. 21-27, an average of 334 children age 17 and younger were admitted per day to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment nationwide, a 58% increase from the week before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New cases in the United States have reached their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average. New cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, eclipsing the old mark of 250,000, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University and reported by the Associated Press.
The total number of COVID case in Rock County since the pandemic began reached 25,209 and the total number of deaths reached 250, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
There were 2,679 active cases in Rock County. The case rate per 100,000 people was 582.
There were 48 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the county as of Dec. 21.
As of Thursday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 4,230. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 22 and the seven-day average state positivity rate was 18.3%.
The percentage of Rock County’s population fully vaccinated is 61.4%. That exceeds the 58.1% of the total population of Wisconsin that have completed the vaccine series.
The CDC updated its recommendation Dec. 27 to decrease isolation for people who test positive from 10 days to five days if they do not have symptoms although they must continue to wear a mask for five days after isolation ends.
The CDC also recommended reducing quarantine from 10 days to 5 days for those who are close contacts to a COVID-19 case and have no symptoms, but should continue to mask for 5 days after quarantine ends.