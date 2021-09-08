Rock, Walworth and Green counties all continue to have “very high” COVID-19 case activity, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
DHS reported 390 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks in Rock County, with a 39% increase in case activity from Aug. 18 to 31. The county is listed as having “growing” case activity along with 14 other Wisconsin counties, DHS reports.
Rock County reported 151 new cases and no additional virus-related deaths over the Labor Day weekend. In the past seven days, Rock County has recorded 247 new cases, DHS data shows.
Over the last seven days, Rock County has reported a test positivity rate of 5.1%.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Rock County has recorded 17,834 cases and 193 virus-related deaths.
Statewide, 55 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are listed as having “very high” case activity with the remaining 17 counties listed as having “high” COVID-19 case activity.
On average, Wisconsin has reported 1,583 cases and seven additional deaths over the past seven days, bringing the statewide total to 672,271 cases and 870 virus-related deaths, DHS data shows.
In terms of vaccinations, Rock County reports 54.5% of the population has received one vaccine dose and 51% have been completely vaccinated. Statewide, 55.3% of Wisconsin residents have one dose and 51.9% are fully vaccinated, DHS reports.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Tracker website, 207,589,611 people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 176,659,496 people have been fully vaccinated. There have been 40,085,810 COVID-19 cases in the nation reported since the pandemic began, including 47,728 cases reported in the U.S. in the last seven days.